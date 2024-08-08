iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $60.66. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.42% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

