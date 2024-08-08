iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,490,000 after purchasing an additional 183,140 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,847,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,111. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

