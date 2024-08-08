iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.69. 1,035,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,830. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

