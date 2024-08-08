iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after buying an additional 256,218 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after buying an additional 144,851 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.83. 64,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,140. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

