iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 528,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 138,953 shares.The stock last traded at $53.97 and had previously closed at $53.00.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

