Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 232,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 27,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Itafos Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.02 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

Further Reading

