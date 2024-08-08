iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.23% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
