Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.65

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 23522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.