J. Alberto Arias Sells 38,798 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$21,067.31.
J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$45,293.27.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$29,146.04.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,867.49.
- On Thursday, June 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 123,019 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$77,920.23.
- On Friday, May 24th, J. Alberto Arias sold 4,258 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$3,052.56.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, J. Alberto Arias sold 84,500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$55,423.55.
- On Friday, May 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$314.45.
Sierra Metals Price Performance
Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$142.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
