Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.48. 79,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,929. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

