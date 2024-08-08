Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.100-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10 to $6.25 EPS.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of JACK traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.38. 1,397,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $996.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.61.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

