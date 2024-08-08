Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN traded up $7.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. 1,187,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

