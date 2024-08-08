Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

