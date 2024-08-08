Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Announces Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:JCYGY)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.