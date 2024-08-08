Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Announces Dividend of $0.51 (OTCMKTS:JCYGY)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
