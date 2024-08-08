JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $14.24 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

