Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,214 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.88, for a total transaction of $365,268.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $288.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $321.46.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

