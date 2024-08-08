Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JLL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.3 %

JLL stock traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.43. 91,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,642. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.08.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 437,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.