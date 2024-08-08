JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADNT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.52. 377,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,285. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adient by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 208,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

