JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $10.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

