JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $111.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.67. 1,027,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,218. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

