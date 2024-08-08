K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

KBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

KBL traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,744. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$30.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.16.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.3841962 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

