KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Aug 8th, 2024

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40) by $1.24, Yahoo Finance reports.

KALA BIO stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. KALA BIO has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -2.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $45,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,641.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,641.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,836.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,255 shares of company stock worth $182,564. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

