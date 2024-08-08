Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

