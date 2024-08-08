Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $356.12 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $356.12 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00036261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,949 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.