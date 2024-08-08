Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $121.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.56.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 212,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,002. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.