Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $72.96 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kellanova by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kellanova by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.