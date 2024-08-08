Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $59.79. 463,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,634. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

