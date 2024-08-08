Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -88.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

KW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

