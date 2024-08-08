Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

KW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 226,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,077. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

