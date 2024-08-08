Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $8,761,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 81,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.30.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.20 million. Analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.