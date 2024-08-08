Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) COO David Jamieson Sells 50,000 Shares

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KIM opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

