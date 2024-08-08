Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 689 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

