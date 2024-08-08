Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

