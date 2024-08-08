Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $825,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

