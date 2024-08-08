Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

MOS stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

