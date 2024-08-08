Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465,806 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 440,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,397 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.72 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.