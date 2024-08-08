Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,635,000.

XAR stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $152.31. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

