Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,281 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5 %

KVUE stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

