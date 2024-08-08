Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $382,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,820 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

