KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

