Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

