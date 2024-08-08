Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,875,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.97. 1,155,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,592. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.