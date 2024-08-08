Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $17.45 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,893.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 716,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,328,000 after purchasing an additional 698,762 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 37,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.67. 5,956,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,536. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

