Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $58.73. 13,235,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,048. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.