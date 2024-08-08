Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.29. 652,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,679. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

