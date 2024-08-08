Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 2,364,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,197. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

