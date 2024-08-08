Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,335. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

