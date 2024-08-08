Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 132 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.22. 5,050,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,372,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

