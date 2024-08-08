Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 24,325 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.35. 622,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,953. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

