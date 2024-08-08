KOK (KOK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,036.66

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. KOK has a market capitalization of $562,059.56 and approximately $97,036.66 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010961 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.86 or 0.99807887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00050991 USD and is down -57.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $120,153.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

